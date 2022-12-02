MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is set to host its inaugural Swim-A-Thon on Sunday. The event is an end-of-the-year fundraiser to help Mylan Park continue its services to the public.

“A facility like this needs upkeep,” Mylan Park Director of Aquatics and Track, Jennifer Lainhart said. “We are a non-profit organization, Mylan Park is, so the idea is to just sort of get more funds coming in and get people involved and help keep this place open for a long time.”

People that are participating will have from Sunday through Thursday, Dec. 15 to complete their laps whether if they are walking, jogging or swimming. People that donate can win different prizes and there is a prize given out to the highest donation.

If you’re interested in donating or participating, click here.

“I’m just hoping that people come out,” Lainhart said. “All the funds will directly go back to the facility, back to the operations.”

Lainhart also hopes this event can be hosted annually. “Our hope is that year to year that this event can grow,” Lainhart said.