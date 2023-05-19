MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mylan Park’s Free Play Freedom Day kicked off the opening for its Splash Pad on Friday with fun for the entire family to enjoy.

Free Play Freedom Day is a free event that took place at Mylan’s Aquatic Center, opening both the Splash Pad and indoor community pool open to the public. Other activities like food trucks, bounce houses and face painting were available as well.

A scene from the Splash Pad

The event was sponsored by WVAQ and Freedom Kia of Morgantown as the launch of their series of Summer events.

Free Play Freedom Day took place from 1 p.m. till the Aquatic Center’s close at 8 p.m., giving families plenty of time to get out and play today.

Friendly faces at the face-painting table

12 News spoke with Mylan Park’s Community Event Coordinator, Danielle Rudash, on why hosting events like this is so beneficial to the community.

“These events are vital for our community, just to get out and interact with other people that aren’t from similar neighborhoods. Everybody gets to come here, meet new people, kids get to interact and just have a great time,” Rudash said.

Families making a splash in the indoor community pool

Next in store for Mylan Park is a “Sails and Shells” pirate and mermaid-themed event. You can find more information on that through their Facebook page.