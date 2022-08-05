MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — USA Diving announced Wednesday that the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships will be held in Morgantown, West Virginia.

According to a release from Team USA, more than 100 of the top divers in the country will compete in the championships. The event will be held in the Mylan Park Aquatic Center from Dec. 14 through 18, which is Wednesday through Sunday.

The diving events for the championships include individual and synchronized diving.

This is not the first major diving event held at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center; over the summer, the center also hosted the USA Zone C Diving Championships.

Mylan Park continues to expand to better serve the community. Over the summer, members of its board of directors cut the ribbon for the new Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center Sports Complex. It also received ARPA funds for added amenities, including a BMX skate park, a new multipurpose sports field, several playgrounds, a renovated parking lot, new pavilions and a trail loop around the complex.