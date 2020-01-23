National Pin-Up tour to perform in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A national touring production is is bringing the mountain state back in time.

The Pin-Ups On Tour’s nationally touring production is set to perform in Morgantown at the Metropolitan Theatre on March 6, 2020 at 7 p.m.

The production will feature a vintage burlesque and variety show that supports hospitalized veterans. The group works to recreate a genre of theatre that was very popuar during and post WWII.

Veterans and active duty service members will be given free admission as a a recognition for their service. General admission is $20 online, $25 at the door and reservations can range from $35 to $50, depending on spots available. The show is strictly for ages 18 and older and vintage attire is highly encouraged.

Organizers said that guests will be treated to a recreation of the Hollywood Canteen that operated during the 1940’s as a club offering dancing, drinks and entertainment for service members, who were usually on their way to serve. The event will feature showgirls, comedy, variety acts and soulful lounge singers.

Since the group first started entertaining veterans in 2015, Pin-Ups on Tour has performed in 45 states and donated more than $50,000 in free veteran tickets and monetary donations to non-profits such as AmVets, Heels for Combat Boots, Recon Sniper Foundation, Pin-Ups for Vets, American Legion posts and VFW posts.

The group’s work has been featured across multiple national news and entertainment outlets.

