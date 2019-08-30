National Science Foundation Innovation Corps hosts entrepreneur boot camp at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Thursday, the National Science Foundation hosted an entrepreneur boot camp for anyone to discover what it’s like to take a product to market.

The event was held at the Evansdale Crossing on the campus of West Virginia University. National Science Foundation Innovation Corps offers training programs to help prepare people for cutting-edge technology and products in the marketplace. Opportunities like this allows participants to test business models and hypotheses about customers in the real world.

“Going through this process and learning this skill-set it is extremely valuable to them,” said Randy Quinn, Associate Director for the Center for Innovation and Research Communication at WVU in the Office of Technology Transfer. “Whether they actually have a business at the end of the training, or they decide they want to go off and do something else. Its just extremely helpful for them to understand how products and services get commercialized and what the value of that can be for the world.”

Following the event, attendees had the opportunity for a question and answer session about the marketplace and demands of commercialization.