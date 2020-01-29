Neighbors start online campaign to fund neighborhood park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Members of the Suncrest neighborhood in Morgantown have started a Go Fund Me to help update Krepps Park in their community.

Jenny Selin, one of the community members working on the project said the more than 20-year-old park is where she used to bring her children to play and that it’s now where her grandson plays. She said the plan is to add in a new merry-go-round and a large tube slide through their Go Fund Me.

“My four-year-old grandson happens to play in this playground and he loves this playground and he may even be sad when this playground goes away,” Selin said. “But he’s going to be so excited to see the new playset and all of the things that have been planned for this area and we would just like to, particularly the merry-go-round.”

The new playset Selin is referring to is being built this spring through a collaboration between WVU Medicine and Morgantown Board of Parks and Recreation (BOPARC). Their Play For All program collaboration is making handicap-accessible playgrounds all over the city Selin said.

Recently installed signage showing plans to update the park in the spring

However, the new playset will lack a merry-go-round and big tube slide, like the ones that used to be in the park before they were removed, so the community would like to fill the gap by raising their own funds.

“We’re just short of $2,000 and for $5,000 we can get the merry-go-round, so we’re partway there,” Selin said. “For another $8,000 we can get the big tube slide. The end time is Feb. 7 so by Feb. 7 all the fundraising stops and the equipment will be ordered the next Monday and then installed in the spring.”

Selin described donating to the Go Fund Me as an instant reward because you can see your money make children happy in just a few months. She said it would benefit parents and children beyond the Suncrest Neighborhood.

“We’ve noticed that sometimes a bus pulls up with kids from another school, another area,” Selin said. “They use the pavilion and they use the playset and we welcome everyone who comes. Sometimes someone is here who has a family member in the hospital or is interviewing there’s a lot of employers in this immediate area.”