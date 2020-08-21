Netflix show featuring West Virginia native set to premiere soon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Emily Calandrelli, a Morgantown native and West Virginia University alumna, is getting her own children’s science show on Netflix.

Emily’s Wonder Lab premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 25 and will consist of short 10-11 minute long episodes that feature larger than life science experiments, Calandrelli said. One episode will even feature an entire pool filled with slime that kids get to swim in, but at the end of each episode, there will be an experiment that kids and families can do right in their own homes.

“That is a dream come true,” Calandrelli said. “I have been in this industry of science television for about seven years now and that has always been the ultimate dream to be able to have my own show on Netflix, so yeah, it’s a big deal for me.”

Calandrelli on the set of her show

Calandrelli describes the show as an easy and fun way for parents to bring science home and for educators to teach science in an entertaining manner. Admittedly, she said, the latter is not easy because many children perceive science as being complicated, confusing and therefore intimidating. However, she is hoping her show will help to counterbalance that narrative and prove that it is a great field.

The show was filmed more than a year ago, Calandrelli said, and never could they have imagined something like the COVID-19 pandemic would occur. But, the at-home component of the show can serve as a way for children to have something to do while dealing with the pandemic.

“Because obviously this is an incredibly stressful environment to teach anyone anything,” Calandrelli said. “Everybody has so many challenges right now, what I’m really hoping is that this is an easy way for parents and educators to teach kids science. I mean it’s entertaining, it’s fun, kids will love it and then parents and educators can feel comfortable sitting their kid in front of a screen, which usually may not be the case, but hopefully, this provides a solution for that.”

Calandrelli on the set of her show

Calandrelli said her West Virginian heritage is still an important part of her, adding that she is proud of it. She said she has never received more support in her career than from West Virginians.

WVU, which she said she was lucky to attend, had a support system and wonderful professors that allowed her to learn and become the woman that she is today. She is now hoping to reciprocate the love by shining a positive light on the state that has always had her back.

“Growing up I didn’t see many stories about West Virginia that were particularly positive,” Calandrelli said. “The stuff you hear in the news about West Virginia is not always great and so I have tried to find different ways to bring positive West Virginia stories to light on the bigger stage. For example, my children’s book series, The Ada Lace Adventures, that’s all about a West Virginia girl who loves science and technology and goes on adventures to solve mysteries with gadgets that she built herself.”

Calandrelli continued.

“That is one of the ways that I try to bring positive West Virginia stories to a bigger stage and hopefully by being a West Virginia girl, on a stage like Netflix, doing science, that other West Virginia Kids can watch that and think ‘maybe one day I can do that too’.”

Calandrelli on the set of her show

Another aspect of the show Calandrelli said she was proud of is that she was actually nine months pregnant at the time of filming.

“I think that speaks volumes to who is welcome in these fields and I’m really excited to bring that kind of representation to science,” Calandrelli said.

Emily’s Wonder Lab premiers on Tuesday, Aug. 25 on Netflix.