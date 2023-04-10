MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) research site in Morgantown will be receiving funding from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). $150 Million will be going towards three of NETL’s research sites.

“This is a real critical point in time for NETL for our three laboratories,” NETL Director Brian Anderson said. “Then particularly here in Morgantown, (it gives us the chance) to envision what the future and next 30-40 years of research and development in the energy sector looks like.”

The funding is set to support site-wide infrastructure and laboratory modernization for all three sites.

In Morgantown, the funding will help support the computational science and engineering center that will house the joule supercomputer. The investment will also be used to enhance NETL’s core strengths in computation, data and visualization.

“This investment makes significant strides in enhancing NETL’s world-class scientific and technological capabilities, which are driving innovations essential to achieving the nation’s critical decarbonization goals,” Anderson said. “This funding authorized by the IRA will enable NETL scientists and engineers to accelerate their work toward delivering solutions for our nation’s sustainable energy future.”