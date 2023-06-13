MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new connector to the Mon River Trail from the Suncrest neighborhood in Morgantown has officially opened.

The Mon River Trails Conservancy Facebook page announced on Tuesday that after being closed for several days, the trail segment which connects the Mon River Trail to Collins Ferry Road is operational.

(Courtesy: Mon River Trail Conservancy)

The Collins Ferry Connector is less than a quarter long and allows walking and biking access to the Mon River Trail between the Van Voorhis Road and Star City trailheads. It formerly existed as a gravel path but is paved with compacted stone surfacing.

Although the connector is open, the Mon River Trail Conservancy warns that areas of the connector are narrow and have steep banks and that users should go slow and stay alert.

Additional improvements will be added over the next month or so, and then a ribbon cutting will be held.

According to the Mon Trails website, the now Collins Ferry Connector was originally a wagon trail section of the Pennsylvania, Morgantown, to Beverly Turnpike that was completed in the 1850s.