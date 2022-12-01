MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wise Path Recovery Centers recently opened two outpatient facilities in October, including one in Morgantown. On Thursday, it debuted its first inpatient treatment center in Morgantown.

“My team and I are so excited to bring an additional behavioral health treatment resource to my hometown of Morgantown,” Doug Leech, founder and CEO of Ascension Recovery Services, said in a press release.

There is a personal connection to why Leech helped found the group.

“In 2011 when I needed treatment, there was a six-month waitlist to enter residential treatment in West Virginia. Since that time, many excellent resources have opened their doors, expanding access to treatment in our state,” Leech said in the press release. “We still have a lot of work to do, but today, we are proud to be bringing an additional treatment option to our community which will undoubtedly make a huge positive impact on the lives of West Virginians.”

Wise Path Recovery Centers (WBOY-Image)

Some employees at Ascension Recovery Services believe this addition has been much needed.

“It’s been much needed for a long time and I’m just glad that we took the initiative to make it happen,” employee Joey Ferguson said. “We always get calls like ‘do you have a treatment center?’ and we’ve been having to refer out for years. Now that we have one, we can treat people right here in Morgantown.”

The center is located in Westover at 900 Fairmont Road. Ascension Recovery Services will manage the treatment facilities that will be offered to the public. Services are supposed to start up next week.