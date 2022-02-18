WESTOVER, W.Va. – Ever wanted to try your strength and agility at American Ninja Warrior? Now you can without even leaving north central West Virginia.

The Launchpad Trampoline Park in Morgantown opened a new course on Feb. 18.

Visitors got two free hours to explore the new American Ninja Warrior Course.

A DJ will be at The Launchpad Trampoline Park on Feb. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to celebrate their new American Ninja Warrior Course.

Anyone over 4 feet can test their speed, strength and agility on the park’s new obstacles.

“We have some kids down there playing on it now, they’re really enjoying it. So we just wanted to have an opportunity to let the whole community come out and see what it’s all about. Community is very important to us, and just having things for our kids to do in the community, and just people in general to just come and have fun,” said Mike Travis, The Launchpad Trampoline Park General Manager.

Access to the new course adds $2 to the regular fee.

Prior to this addition, the closest Ninja Warrior course was located at the Iron City Ninjas gym in Pittsburgh.