New Aspen Dental opens office in University Town Centere

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Aspen Dental has several locations throughout the mountain state. As of Thursday, December 17, another location opened a facility at the University Town Centere.

The new practice is lead by two former West Virginia University dental students. The location offers x-rays, crowns, and other dental procedures. The new location is having a special, where first-time appointments get a cleaning for free.

Aspen Dental is located in the parking lot near the Target in the town center, and the hours shift daily.

The hours are as followed:

  • Monday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Thursday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Friday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Saturday: Appointment Only

For more information about appointments and services offered, call (304)-212-3070.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories