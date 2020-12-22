New Aspen Dental opens office in University Town Centere

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Aspen Dental has several locations throughout the mountain state. As of Thursday, December 17, another location opened a facility at the University Town Centere.

The new practice is lead by two former West Virginia University dental students. The location offers x-rays, crowns, and other dental procedures. The new location is having a special, where first-time appointments get a cleaning for free.

Aspen Dental is located in the parking lot near the Target in the town center, and the hours shift daily.

The hours are as followed:

Monday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday: Appointment Only

For more information about appointments and services offered, call (304)-212-3070.