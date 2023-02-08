MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new restaurant is coming to Morgantown that will bring “delicious meals on top of the greatest edible vehicle ever, a baked potato!”

According to a Facebook post made Tuesday, some West Virginia University alumni are opening Taters of Morgantown, a baked potato bar that will offer “affordable and delicious” potatoes and toppings.

The restaurant, which is opening at 994 Willey Street in the former Cheese Louise location, seems to be marketing primarily to college students. The post said that students will get a 10% discount with their student ID, which will make the “new, cheap option” even more affordable.

The post did not give a specific opening date but said that Taters is “coming soon to Morgantown” and will offer takeout, dine-in and delivery options.