New big-name retail store coming to Morgantown area

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Westover will be welcoming a new big-name retail store to WestRidge Commons in the spring of 2022.

Burlington Stores, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, announced that it will be opening a new location in Westover this spring; it will be the first and only Burlington store in West Virginia. The new location will be at WestRidge Commons at 64 Colliers Crossing in Westover.

The most accessible Burlington store for north central West Virginia as of the beginning of 2022 is located in the Pittsburg area.

Burlington is known for offering customers deals on quality brands at discounted prices. Some of the store’s offerings include ladies’ apparel, accessories, menswear, kids’ clothes, footwear, baby items, home decor and pet items.

It also offers flexible spending options such as layaway, which is offered year-round at most Burlington stores. Click here to learn more.

If you are interested in applying for a job at the new Westover Burlington, click here. The estimated opening date is March 4, 2022.