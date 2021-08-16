New board members join Mon Health Medical Center and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — New members of the Mon Health Medical Center and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital governing body have been announced. The new board members include Reverend Junius Lewis, Samuel A. Chico, III and Nick Taylor.

Reverend Lewis is the founder of Lewis Ministries and Greater Love Family Outreach Ministries. He has also spent 16 years of his life in the pharmaceutical industry.

Chico is a West Virginia University graduate who has become the founding principal of companies like August Environmental, A2Z Construction, Inc., Squid Ink Graphics and PaxSanus LLC.

Taylor is a Preston County native and had been serving on the board for years. He has now been elected as Board Chair of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. He also is the Market President of the WesBanco’s North Central West Virginia and Parkersburg markets.

Chairman of the Mon Health Medical Center Board Senator Roman Prezioso said, “We’re excited for each of our new board members to join the Mon Health Medical Center Board. Their deep involvement and knowledge of our community will be an incredible asset to our Board.”

Each of their terms will continue through 2022 and will be effective immediately.