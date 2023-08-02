MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown welcomed a new business in its downtown region with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

DestyOnCare, a healthcare clinic that specializes in a variety of services, opened its doors in its new Morgantown location. In addition to its offices in New Jersey and Clarksburg, DestyOnCare now has an office on the seventh floor of the Monongahela Building in downtown Morgantown.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at noon on Wednesday with members of Main Street Morgantown, Morgantown Area Partnership and the general public in attendance.

In an interview with 12 News, owner and primary doctor, Gera Augustin M.D., M.P.H., spoke about DestyOnCare’s purpose behind the additional location.

“Our motto is primary, secondary, and cherished care. Primary is education, we want to educate people to advocate for themselves, and to seek care when they need care. Secondary is pretty much to screen them. Our goal is to not only have them come in but to screen them for high blood pressure, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, and so on. Cherished care, that’s when they actually already have the disease, and we have to intervene indirectly by treating them and things like that,” said Dr. Augustin.

DestyOnCare specializes in preventive medical care, addiction treatment, work/school/camp physicals, Immigration (USCIS) exams and medical marijuana certification.

“Our goal is to get people to get screened. If you have family, if you have friends who have not done their routine care, it’s critical to go to the doctor, to get checked for multiple things, to screen you for things, just so we can prevent things down the road,” said Dr. Augustin.

Currently, DestyOnCare is available through appointment only, though you can reach someone anytime through its’ phone number, 304-918-9286, or by navigating its website.