CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. – Breezeline, formerly Atlantic Broadband, is now serving customers in the community of Cheat Lake in Monongalia County and is expected to extend service to Morgantown and Brookhaven later this month. The cable company is the eighth-largest cable operator in the nation.

According to Breezeline, this is the company’s latest step in a major expansion initiative to reach more than 30,000 additional homes in West Virginia and New Hampshire. In some communities, this will make lightning-fast fiber-to-home technology available for the first time, according to the press release

Breezeline Fiber promises to deliver reliable, superfast download and upload internet speeds. The company touts internet speeds from 200 mbps to 1,000 mbps with no data caps. With Fiber-to-the-Home, download and upload speeds are symmetrical, meaning speeds are equal in both directions, providing the best connected experience, according to Breezeline.

On the TV side, Breezeline Stream TV is a new cloud-based TV service that provides live TV, DVR, On Demand, and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Disney+, which customers can access on devices inside and outside the home.

More details on Breezeline’s services are available on their website. The press release also states that Breezeline is a participant in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Under the program, Breezeline provides a discount of up to $30 per month towards broadband service for eligible households.

Breezeline also plans to extend its service to areas of Westover, Granville and Star City in early 2023.