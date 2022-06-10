MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County Parks & Recreation held its grand opening for “Camp Muffly’s” brand new pool facility Friday afternoon.

Officials said the new pool facility wouldn’t have been possible without the Mon County Parks Trails and Recreation levy passing and being renewed.

The Camp Muffly Pool prides itself as a cheap fun place anyone can go and have a great time outside.

“Just to have things that people can afford is one of the big things with the Monongalia County Commission and our parks department, so someplace people can go and not spend a lot of money and just have fun being outside and together with their families means a lot,” said park Superintendent Amy Hettick.

The Camp Muffly pool is open to the public daily from noon to 5 p.m.