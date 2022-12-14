WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — With cold temperatures outside, sometimes you just feel the need to grab a nice warm cup of joe and stay inside. Now, you can do that at a new coffee store in Westover called The Coffee Tree Roasters.

If the name sounds familiar to you, it might be because there are many other locations of the chain in the Pittsburgh area.

Other than coffee, the store has beverages like hot chocolate and hot teas, cold beverages like iced tea and cold brew, baked goods and more. The Coffee Tree Roasters also has coffee beans, syrups and mugs you can buy as well.

The Coffee Tree Roasters menu (WBOY – Image)

The Coffee Tree Roasters beans (WBOY – Image)

The Coffee Tree Roasters mugs (WBOY – Image)

On Wednesday, The Coffee Tree Roasters celebrated being open for one month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Owners Maria and LaDonna Stem, a mother-daughter duo, say that if it’s your first time visiting, they are open to new suggestions.

“I’m a vanilla latte gal,” Mariah Stem said. “I stick to my guns.”

“I’m a latte girl too, but our coffee of the day is normally good,” said Mariah’s mother, LaDonna. “The cortado is one that I have grown to love as we started opening.”

The Coffee Tree Roasters interior (WBOY – Image)

The Coffee Tree Roasters interior (WBOY – Image)

The Coffee Tree Roasters interior (WBOY – Image)

The Coffee Tree Roasters interior (WBOY – Image)

While those might be the owner’s favorites, there has been one drink that’s far exceeded their expectations in popularity.

“I think our most popular has been the white mocha,” Mariah said. “It’s kind of a surprise.”

The Coffee Tree Roasters is located at 725 Fairmont Road in Westover. The Coffee Tree Roasters is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m.