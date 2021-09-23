New fashion design studio held ribbon cutting at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has opened up more space on its Evansdale Campus increasing creativity for students in its Fashion, Dress and Merchandising program.

The Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning, celebrating two new fashion design studios. One studio will be used for fashion illustration, where students sketch their ideas and create patterns for stylish clothing, while the other studio will be used for turning those creative ideas into reality through the actual manufacturing process.

The Davis College Director of Development said it makes perfect sense to house the design program within the agriculture and natural resources building.

“This suit I’m wearing is made from wool and that comes from the farm, right? So it all ties together,” said Andrew Barnes, the Director of Development. “And that’s why when you have a program like Fashion, Dress and Merchandising, you have that in the Davis College and why’s it’s an integral part of what we do.”

WVU fashion design studio (WBOY image)

Associate Professor for Fashion, Dress & Merchandising, Colleen Moretz said, “When you think about artists and designers, and, really, the natural light really, kind of, inspires you and really just makes, I mean, the students were just really excited to come here that first day. It’s just very creative, the whole environment.”

The new studios are located in the South Agriculture Sciences building on the Evansdale Campus.