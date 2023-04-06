In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, Drew Cerza — the “Wing King” himself — reveals his favorite way to chow down. (Getty Images)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — High Street in Morgantown will have a new restaurant as “Finger Foods” is set to debut on Friday, per a Facebook post from Main Street Morgantown.

The restaurant plans to serve up its namesake with dishes featuring chicken, fish and shrimp set to be available for hungry diners to try. There will also be 11 sauces available for those that choose to purchase chicken wings. 12 News will have a reporter attending the grand opening and the restaurant could possibly appear in a future 12 News Restaurant Road Trip.

Finger Foods will be located at 363 High Street in Morgantown, right next to the Metropolitan Theatre. The restaurant also mentioned on its Facebook page that they are available for delivery on all major platforms.