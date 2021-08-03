Buff City Soap coming to Morgantown

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A new handcrafted soap shop is set to open this week in Morgantown.

Buff City Soap, located in front of the Walmart in University Town Center, is set to open its doors on Aug. 5, 2021. To celebrate their opening, the first 50 people who visit the new store between the dates of Thursday, Aug. 5 – Sunday, Aug. 8 will receive a free soap for a year. Customers also have the ability to take advantage of in-store specials all weekend long.

Buff City Soap is known for its handcrafted bath and body products made in-store daily by local soap artisans using natural ingredients.

“We’re excited to open a brand new store makery in the Morgantown area,” said Josh Milam, a West Virginia native, and district manager for Buff City Soap. “Buff City Soap provides a unique product unlike anything else, and we are looking forward to sharing our plant-based soaps, bath bombs and other products with the residents of Morgantown and the surrounding communities.”





The Buff City Soap franchise recently opened a location in Charleston, W.Va., and plans to open a third West Virginia location in Parkersburg this fall. For its opening weekend only, the Morgantown store hours will be Thursday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“Our customers love the transparency of our soap-making process because it’s the magic behind the Buff City Soap experience,” stated Milam. “When they walk into our stores, they can select any fragrance to include in their delightfully scented plant-based soap product and watch our Soap Makers handcraft it right before their eyes.”

Buff City Soap was founded in 2013 and has created a high-quality alternative to commercial soap products full of harsh chemicals, detergents, animal fats, and sulfates. By giving customers the chance to see the whole making process live in each soap makery, Buff City Soap is disrupting the consumer goods industry by focusing on transparency of ingredients and the making process.

Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.