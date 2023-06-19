MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday, Hope Gas’ newly renovated headquarters in Morgantown was officially unveiled. The new location sits where the old Mylan Pharmaceuticals was on Chestnut Ridge Road.

Morgan O’Brien, CEO of Hope Gas, was accompanied by elected officials and other dignitaries that helped create this renovation.

“It’s good for the state to create more opportunities and investment here. So, we see ourselves truly as a partner with the state and trying to convince West Virginia is a great place to come, and energy is something that, if it’s important to your business, you’re going to have the best energy you’re going to have here in West Virginia,” O’Brien said.

The Hope Natural Gas Company in West Virginia was acquired from Dominion Energy in September 2022. Now, Hope Gas has become a product of small independent gas companies, and large energy corporations merged to bring advanced labors to the state.

This organization delivers gas services to more than 112,000 residential, and commercial customers throughout the 35 West Virginia counties.

Hope Gas has partnered with state union labors to help expand the job growth and economic opportunities that the energy industry has to offer within the state.

“The partnership with Hope Gas is wonderful for the people of West Virginia, more so, our union members that live in these communities. It gives us an opportunity to go to work in the communities,” Jessie King, business manager of West Virginia Appalachian Labors, and representative of LIUNA, said. “We take pride in what we do, we have a state-of-the-art training facility that we train these folks to come through. We make sure that it is safe, give high paying jobs, good benefits, and good health care.”

Hope Gas signed a contract with WVU in November of 2022, which helped start up the construction of the new headquarters, which only took five months to complete.

Nagy Naguib, Vice President of Corporate Services, said, “we incorporate all of our IT, some of our supply chain, some of our facilities, finance, gas control, dispatch. So, it’s going to be in total around 150 employees will be based in this office.”

The Hope Natural Gas Company strives to uphold their name as it made its mission to bring hope and opportunity in West Virginia communities.