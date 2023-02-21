MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A New Jersey man who was arrested after a burglary in Morgantown is facing terroristic threat charges after police say he told a police officer “I’ll put y’all n****** in a casket,” as well as several other threats and slurs.

Dean Dahlstrom

The incident began on Sunday, Feb. 19 at around 12:30 a.m. with a 911 call for a burglary in progress. MECCA 911 staff heard a woman in the background shout that the man who had entered the home had a gun, according to the criminal complaint against Dean Dahlstrom of Princeton, New Jersey.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they saw a man matching the description of the suspect walking toward vehicles in the driveway, and told him to stop and put his hands up. The man continued walking, and officers repeated themselves before the man put his hands up. Officers took him into custody but say the man resisted as they were walking him into a patrol car.

It was during the drive to the station for processing that police say Dahlstrom told an officer he would “f*** [him] up,” and called him a “f*****,” “p****” and a “fat b****”; then, once the officer shut the suspect in a cell, he started referring to the officers as “n******.” Shortly after 1 a.m., Dahlstrom began shouting “I’ll put y’all n****** in a casket” from his cell, according to the complaint. The threats allegedly continued, with him saying “In 20 minutes, we’ll fight and I’ll put y’all down.”

Police say Dahlstrom kept screaming profanities and began banging his body and hands on the cell door. Officers then decided to transport him to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. While he was being taken to the county, he allegedly attempted to get the officer to pull over to fight, and said “you’re going to die tonight, I won’t forget you.”

Dahlstrom is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 surety/cash bail. He was charged with burglary and making terroristic threats.