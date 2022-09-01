MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The city of Morgantown announced that as of Sept. 1, Adventure WV is operating an outdoor recreation rental service along the Monongahela River.

The newly constructed facility at the Walnut Street Landing near Hazel Ruby McQuain Park will provide access to kayaks, paddleboards, PFDs, bicycles, helmets and more, according to the announcement, and child-and-family-friendly equipment will be added in the spring.

New recreation rental facility Walnut Street Landing in Morgantown (Courtesy: City of Morgantown)

Hours for Labor Day Weekend are from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The city said hours after that will be adjusted to meet user needs.

Rentals start at $10 per hour for bikes and kayaks for community members, with discounts for WVU students and affiliates. To rent equipment, you must have either a valid driver’s license or a WVU ID. As of now, only card payments are accepted.

“We’re thrilled to bring another unique recreational opportunity to Morgantown,” said Emily Muzzarelli, assistant city manager for the City of Morgantown. “Expanding the use of the Monongalia River and rail-trail system allows Morgantown to better serve its residents and visitors. Adventure WV has the expertise when it comes to outdoor recreation, so we are incredibly excited to be partnering with them on this project. It’s a really great addition to Walnut Street Landing and the improvements made at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.”

There have been other recent improvements to outdoor recreation in Monongalia County, including improved amenities along the Mon River Trail.

For more information, visit Adventure WV’s website.