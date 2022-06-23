GRANVILLE, W.Va. — Another medical marijuana dispensary will be opening in West Virginia, this time in Granville’s University Town Center.

Trulieve in Granville’s store interior

Trulieve opened the first medical marijuana dispensary in West Virginia in 2021 and operates in 10 other states.

Heather Peairs, a West Virginia local and manager of the West Virginia and Pennsylvania areas for Trulieve, said alternate medicine is important in an area like West Virginia, which has historically had problems with opioid abuse.

“Trulieve is very patient-first. We listen to our patients right down to what is it that they want us to provide them with. We take all the feedback that our patients give us from the product that we’re producing, and we take that back to our cultivation so that we’re making exactly what those patients are looking for,” Peairs said.

While smoking marijuana is the most widely used method of consumption, Peairs said Trulieve has a variety of other forms of cannabis.

“We have capsules, we have distillates, we have topicals for those that have those pains in their knees and shoulders. So there are very different ways in which you can use cannabis,” Peairs said.

Even with cannabis becoming medically and recreational available in more states every year, Peairs said there is still a stigma attached to the plant.

“I think the biggest thing is that if you’re nervous about the consumption of cannabis, that’s why we’re here, to help find that way that will help you with your relief,” Peairs said.

This location will be Trulieve’s fifth in West Virginia and is expected to open within in the month, with another four locations to open later this year. You can find it at 525 Granville Sq, Suite 101, Morgantown.