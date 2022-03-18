MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Multi-state cannabis operator Verano held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their first medical dispensary, Zen Leaf, in Morgantown on March 18. Off of Cheat Road onto Venture Drive, customers waited in line starting at 9 a.m. for the doors to open at 11 a.m.

Zen Leaf is projected to record sales up to $40 million by 2025.

The first person in line gave a thumbs up when the dispensary doors opened (WBOY Image).

“As a long-time medical patient, I’ve used it to treat not only brain cancer but epilepsy. It’s something I highly believe in and has worked tremendously for me. With the power of cannabis, I’ve been able to lead a very full life, and been able to attain an amazing career here with Verano and Zen Leaf,” said Dave Schneider, Morgantown Zen Leaf General Manager.

Schneider talks about the stigma cannabis has and more on the new Morgantown location.

The next Zen Leaf dispensary to open in West Virginia will be in Westover in the next 3 to 6 months. Two other locations that will house a Zen Leaf dispensary are Wheeling and Clarksburg. The new Zen Leaf in Morgantown is at 205 Venture Drive.