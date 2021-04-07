New Morgantown chief of police sworn in

MORGANTOWN W.Va – The city of Morgantown officially has a new police chief.



Eric Powell was sworn in Wednesday at the Ruby Amphitheater in Morgantown. City Clerk Christine Wade read the oath.

The Morgantown native said he already has ideas on how to correct problems within the city to make it a better place.



“I feel a very close connection with this place and its people, and it’s important for me to, to give back and do something positive for it,” Eric Powell Morgantown Police Chief said.



Powell has been a part of the Morgantown Police Department since 1997.