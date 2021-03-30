New Morgantown Police Chief named

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Manager Kim Haws announced Tuesday that Interim Police Chief Eric Powell will serve as the next Police Chief of the Morgantown Police Department. The hiring comes after the resignation of Chief Ed Preston in June 2020.

Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell

“I am honored to lead a team of professional men and women who strive every day to serve the City of Morgantown with compassion and commitment,” said Powell. “It is a great honor to have the support of our community and city leadership. We will continue to work together to keep Morgantown and its citizens safe.”

A native of Morgantown, Powell joined the Morgantown Police Department in 1997. Prior to his employment with the MPD, he was a correctional officer for the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department for four years. During his tenure with the Morgantown Police Department, he has served as an officer, detective, first line supervisor, and deputy chief. Powell has been closely involved in the management of the department and is responsible for all patrol operations as deputy chief. Powell is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the West Virginia Chiefs of Police Association, among many other associations.

“Eric brings with him a great deal of experience in law enforcement,” said City Manager Kim Haws. “While serving as interim chief over the past several months Eric has proved that he is a capable leader with the community’s best interest at heart. He is always looking for ways to improve the department and its relationship with all citizens.”