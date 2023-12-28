MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia Arts Center (MAC) is launching a new program in 2024 to help artists and designers turn their talents into a sustainable business.

The Artisan Entrepreneurship Program will select 10-18 artists, makers, designers, craftspeople and small-batch manufacturers to take part in “an intensive yet supportive year-long program” that includes business training and opportunities through Main Street Morgantown.

Artists will be able to receive feedback on their work as well as participate in a business pitch competition which the Monongalia Arts Center says has been tailor-made for the program. Participants will have access to low-rent studio space inside the Monongalia Arts Center annex.

For a slightly higher rent, artists can get access to shared supplies and equipment. Anyone unable to afford a studio space will be given the option to work 10 hours a month for the MAC in exchange for a free studio space.

The Artisan Entrepreneurship Program is being organized through a partnership between Main Street Morgantown, Bridgeway Capital and the Alliance for Creative Rutal Economics (ACRE).

You can find more details about the Artisan Entrepreneurship Program on the MAC website. Applications for the program are currently open on the ACRE website.