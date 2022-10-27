MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – “Wise Path Recovery Center” held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Morgantown location at 2195 Cheat Road on Thursday.

County officials and staff members took turns giving speeches about this new resource for the community. The Morgantown Area Partnership handed out a certificate of recognition to the new resource center as the ribbon was being cut.

Certificate of Recognition (WBOY Image)

At the completion of the event on Thursday, the recovery center began accepting new patients to receive their services.

This new outpatient treatment center is to help those who are struggling with substance use disorder (SUD) and co-occurring mental health disorders through designed programs that staff say are welcoming and accommodating. A couple of the services that they offer are:

Intensive outpatient (IOP) – will be starting with one group in the a.m. and as staff and patients grow, they will offer another group at a different time.

Office-based medical assisted treatment – as of right now, will be starting out on Wednesdays until they can adjust to patients’ schedules.

Executive Director Melissa Kirk said, “It’s important because I see a lot of waitlists that are here in West Virginia. And unfortunately, that is a barrier for treatment for individuals. So by this facility opening up, we’re reducing that barrier and more accessible to services. So it’s reaching more people to get the service.”

Joey Ferguson, West Virginia territory manager, said that they decided to start up the facility because in the past, people had to seek treatment out of state. Then when they would come back home, there were not as many resources available.

If needing help and looking for a place to get it, Wise Path Recovery Center does take insurance. They accept West Virginia Medicaid and commercial insurance policies, but costs will depend on how much your insurance will cover. There is an admissions team waiting for your call at 866-860-9772. The team wants to make it as easy and comfortable as possible to help SUD individuals so that they know they will be supported. Hours are starting out at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the team will adjust hours to suit individuals in need.

The center will be opening up an inpatient facility in Westover this coming December, which will have 24 beds for a 28-day program, and 6 beds for a detox.