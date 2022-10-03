MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A new salon celebrated its opening in Morgantown on Monday. Sola Salons West Virginia held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location at Suncrest Town Centre.

It has 27 fully furnished private one- and two-chair salons for lease, 10 of which have already been rented out. That leaves 17 spaces ready to be decorated and used immediately by anyone who wants to follow their dreams of opening their own business.

“If you’re an aesthetician, a hairstylist, barber, nail tech, body wraps, skin, makeup, There’s a studio size for you. We have three different size studios, small, large and double. So it’s turnkey, it’s ready, set, go. It is simply the easiest path to private salon ownership for these gals or these guys that are barbers, whatever it may be,” said Jerry “Jermack” Mcglumphy, Sola Salons West Virginia president and owner.

Formerly the McFly Outdoors building, Sola has been completely gutted and remodeled to include the 27 studios which can be accessed by the owner 24/7. The salon franchise started in Colorado about 20 years ago and now has 625 open across the country. New business owners get two weeks free rent, free painting and free liability insurance. To find out more call Jermac at (304) 215-2952 or email him at jermacwv@solasalons.com.