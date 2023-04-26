MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — You Are Beautiful. That’s what a new public art piece says below the Westover Bridge in Morgantown to try and spread positivity and kindness to those who come across it.

You Are Beautiful sign (Courtesy of the City of Morgantown)

While the sign, which can be found near the Ruby Amphitheater, has made its way to Morgantown, hundreds of other similar signs can be found across the country through a national project.

“This program has such a positive message and it’s a joy to get to share this kind of art with our beautiful city,” said Vincent Kitch, Director of the Arts and Cultural Development Department.

You Are Beautiful is not just printed on the sign, but is also the name of the group that believes in the power of spreading positive messages through its signs, stickers, apparel and more.

Chicago artist Matthew Hoffman originally created the project back in 2002, which gave out free stickers with the same message to uplift people. Over time, his project evolved to bring sign installations to all 50 states, all at no cost to the cities.

West Virginia was on the list to receive one of the signs until COVID-19 postponed the project by a few years.

“Here we are after almost two years of this just being a vision. I knew after seeing West Virginia’s name still on the list of available locations that I would do everything I could to try and secure the piece for Morgantown,” said Adventure West Virginia Program Coordinator Marcedes Minana. “The simple message stands ready, on the banks of the Monongahela River, to hearten those who read it. It is for everyone.”

There are also picnic tables located right near the sign, where people can sit, eat and enjoy the view of the Monongahela River.

To learn more about the You Are Beautiful public art program, click here.