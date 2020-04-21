New online platform keeps senior citizen’s minds and bodies active

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Vitality Society, a new online platform geared towards those 60 years and older is dedicated to keeping people’s minds and bodies healthy.

“We offer this community that helps I think, restore people’s sanity in many ways that they feel that they’re connected to something much larger than within the four walls of their home and beyond the typical circle of their friends and family,” said Meredith Oppenheim, Vitality Society Founder and CEO.

The platform provides intellectual and physical stimulation, all from the comfort for your own home and offers a variety of classes to choose from.

“We have some classes that are very peaceful in nature like meditation, we have that every Monday and Thursday, we have a gentle yoga class and then we have more higher impact dance classes because we do have such a large population who really want that higher intensity workout,” said Oppenheim.

The digital platform that launched in January has also been utilized by many people who are in quarantine. This outlet not only provides ways to revitalize your body and mind, but also allows you to virtually meet and interact with classmates after the session is complete, providing an online community for those who join.

Those who would like to learn more, can click here to be taken to the digital platform.