MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One new piece of art in Morgantown is sure to catch your eye, especially if you’re driving near the University Avenue Sheetz.

The new large public art mural can be found on the side of Andrew White Guitars, which is located at 198 Foundry Street.

New Morgantown large public mural (WBOY – Image)

Lester admires his work of art (WBOY – Image)

New Morgantown large public mural (WBOY – Image)

New Morgantown large public mural (WBOY – Image)

New Morgantown large public mural (WBOY – Image)

The project grows out of visual artist Jamie Lester’s bird girl theme that he has done for over the past decade. Lester, who has worked on the Jerry West and Hod Rod Hundley statues, said that this project has a meaning behind it.

“This project is a conceptual piece of art about the creative process, especially with a child and maybe that child is in each and every one of us,” Lester said. “When we create, there’s a cycle, there’s the idea and the actual completion of it and the coming back and the response you get from the community.”

Lester and his wife Nadia have been working on the building for 12 days, but said that this project has been a year in the making.

Jamie and Nadia work on mural (WBOY – Image)

“The response from the community has been so much positive feedback,” Lester said. “I feel like this is the beginning of something bigger.”

White and Lester have known each other for 25 years and Lester said that they have always wanted to do a project like this together.

“He was 100% into it, which says a lot because it’s a big risk – painting something on your building, what if it looks terrible,” Lester said. “He was 100% in and has been so supportive along the way.”