MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia Sober Living is now offering new assistance to people in the judicial systems.

The program was awarded funding through the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP) and the U.S. Department of Justice to assist in supporting the needs of individuals involved in the judicial system in transitioning from incarceration back into society.

Mark Beddow, a Peer Recovery Support Specialist (PRSS), will help connect former inmates with behavioral health treatments for substance use disorders, stable housing and any other support they need. It’s something that is close to Beddow since he is currently in long-term recovery from substance misuse and has experience reintegrating back into society.

“I was given a chance and I succeeded where many people didn’t think I would, and now, here I am working on the opposite side of the fence and trying to help other people and I have a life that’s beautiful, and I know these individuals can get it like getting reunited with their families, their children, their loved ones,” Beddow said.

“Having Mark working with lawyers, parents, and counselors within correctional facilities is a blessing to many individuals and will assist in mitigating costs to our community. The faster we can provide individuals the support they need, whether it be stable housing or comprehensive treatment, the better the chance of reducing recidivism and having recovering members of society who contribute to our communities,” said Dan McCawley, WVSL’s Director of Operations.

The Vera Institute of Justice utilizes CDC data on justice-involved populations and reports a 59% increase in overdoses from 2000 to 2015 in West Virginia. Jonathan Dower, Executive Director of WV Sober Living said before they developed this program, they were getting many calls from friends and family of incarcerated individuals that were looking for help.

“This funding is allowing us to help a lot of West Virginians, a lot of families that don’t understand the legal system or the behavioral healthcare system and having somebody that an advocate and can really hold their hand through the process so their loved one can be attached to the resources they need,” Dower said.

West Virginia Sober Living house has already assisted more than 15 people transition from regional jails back to everyday society, and they are still accepting new people every day.

“People in society look down because of the stigma of addiction, but we try to break that here and we try to give everybody ample opportunities to become the best person they can be,” Beddow said.

Families in Monongalia and Kanawha counties seeking treatment access or transitional planning can reach Beddow at 304-602-3306.