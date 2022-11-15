STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) – If you’ve been to the Edith B. Barill Riverfront Park in Star City recently, you might have noticed a new addition. The park recently installed a new mural to honor veterans that said, “All Gave Some, Some Gave All.”

Star City Veterans Mural (WBOY – Image)

“The quote ‘all gave some and some gave all,’ I think really hits home for a lot of people,” Jordan Brigman said. “Being able to be a part of this just kind of gives you a good feeling.”

The new mural is located on the road next to the park’s entrance. The park features other honorary statues that commemorate veterans.

Veterans statue at Edith B. Barill Riverfront Park (WBOY – Image)

“It was great timing with Veterans Day just passing,” Brigman said. “We are really glad that we were able to get this out at such an important honorary time for them.”

“The town of Star City is thrilled with this addition of artwork to our Riverfront Park,” said Star City Treasurer Steve Blinco in a press release. “We believe it will greatly enhance our community and aid pedestrians as they travel along the Rail Trail. We are so proud to honor the sacrifices of our local veterans and we could not think of a better place to do so than next to our JFK Memorial Plaza.”

Blinco and Morgantown native Danielle Rudash were instrumental in the creation of the project. Funding for the project was made possible through the organizational arts grant, a collection of funds from the City of Morgantown and the Monongalia County Commission.