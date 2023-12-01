GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The process of adding at least two new traffic lights on University Town Centre Drive in Monongalia County is moving forward.

The Town of Granville announced in a Facebook post on Friday that the easement agreements are secured for the project and the designs are almost complete. The new lights will be added near the Walmart and WVU Medicine University Town Centre facility and at the intersection of Sesame Drive near Wendy’s.

The town said that the bid package will be going out soon, but the lights will not be installed until summer.

“Please continue to be patient and cautious in those areas and we will give updates as they become available,” the post said.

Currently, the intersection near Walmart is a stop sign with a flashing yield for pedestrians sign. The intersection near Wendy’s is a right-turn-only stop sign.