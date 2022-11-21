MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new group is coming to Morgantown to help families and friends deal with a loved one’s substance abuse disorder. The Mom of an Addict has been running meetings to help support and educate people about the disease of addiction.

“We just provide a place where people could come and get what it’s like to love someone who is battling or has battled this disease, we can say things without fear of judgement and others understand,” founder Jennifer Hope said.

Hope mentioned that the educational part of the program has 20 lessons based off of evidence based practices. Hope plans to expand the curriculum in 2023.

The Mom of an Addict has been operating in Indiana. West Virginia is the first state they will expand.

Currently, the group does not have a meeting location or times they plan to meet, but they do plan starting them near the beginning of the year.

You can call (260) 209-4686 or email Hope at Jen@themomofanaddict.org if you’re interested in learning more, helping out or looking to attend the meetings.