MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The City of Morgantown Public Works and Engineering Department’s newly proposed traffic control order starts on Monday.

This order was at the request of Morgantown residents and will cause impacts around the city.

The new changes with the traffic controls will be made are as follows:

The loading zone on Clay Street will be moved from the southwest side to the northwest side

New stop signs and stop bars will be at:

Price Street and Prospect Street

McCullough Street and Willowdale Road

Lindel Street and Clearview Street

Newly accessible parking has been designated for:

646 Madison Avenue

449 Morgan Street

701 Sherman Avenue

333 Green Street

Under City Code section 305.01, the City Manager has assigned the Director of Engineering and Public Works to implement new traffic control orders in February 2022.



To submit a request for a traffic change, use the Request Tracker on the City of Morgantown’s website here.