MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Alumni Hall has been serving top-of-the-line WVU apparel and gear in Charleston since 2011 and now, the store is taking its products upstate to Morgantown.

Alumni Hall debuted a store in the Suncrest Town Center on Wednesday. The new store, like the one in Charleston, is focused on selling things like WVU clothing, jerseys, jewelry and gifts.

  • WVU-Shirts-at-Alumni-Hall-WBOY-Image
  • WVU-Jersey-WBOY-Image
  • WVU-Hats-WBOY-Image
  • WVU-Jewelry-WBOY-Image
  • WVU-Drinkware-WBOY-Image
  • WVU-Shirts-WBOY-Image

“When you come into Alumni Hall, it’s nothing but WVU, nothing but the right logos on the right colors and the right garments,” Alumni Hall Marketing & Partnership Director Beth Parks said. “It’s truly the ultimate fan shopping experience.”

The store plans to be open seven days a week. On weekends featuring a WVU home football game, the store plans to open earlier.

Alumni Hall’s Operating Hours:

Alumni Hall’s hours (Courtesy: Alumni Hall’s Facebook Page)

If you are unable to shop at the store in person, it also has a website.