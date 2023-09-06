MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Alumni Hall has been serving top-of-the-line WVU apparel and gear in Charleston since 2011 and now, the store is taking its products upstate to Morgantown.

Alumni Hall debuted a store in the Suncrest Town Center on Wednesday. The new store, like the one in Charleston, is focused on selling things like WVU clothing, jerseys, jewelry and gifts.

“When you come into Alumni Hall, it’s nothing but WVU, nothing but the right logos on the right colors and the right garments,” Alumni Hall Marketing & Partnership Director Beth Parks said. “It’s truly the ultimate fan shopping experience.”

The store plans to be open seven days a week. On weekends featuring a WVU home football game, the store plans to open earlier.

Alumni Hall’s Operating Hours:

Alumni Hall’s hours (Courtesy: Alumni Hall’s Facebook Page)

If you are unable to shop at the store in person, it also has a website.