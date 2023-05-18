An artist’s rendering of the new WVU Medicine Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at University Town Centre. (Courtesy: WVU Medicine)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Medicine announced on Wednesday that construction has begun on a new Outpatient Rehabilitation Center in Granville.

It will be located near the WVU Medicine University Town Centre clinic and will offer aquatic therapy, manual and exercise-based therapies, soft tissue and joint mobilization, post-surgical care, stroke care, functional capacity evaluations and lymphedema care, according to a press release.

“We’re excited to be able to offer comprehensive rehabilitation consisting of three disciplines that all work together for the betterment of our clients,” said Jordan Feathers, who has been named the director of the new center.

“Adding this state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility in Morgantown will fill a void in our continuum of care and further enhance the world-class care we provide,” said Darin Rogers, chief ambulatory officer for WVU Medicine.

Plans for the new center were first announced last August, and the estimated completion date is in the second quarter of 2024.

For more information on the WVU Medicine outpatient facility at University Town Centre, visit WVUMedicine.org/UTC.