IRVING, TX (Mar. 9, 2022) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and all of the Nexstar Media Inc. television stations serving the state of West Virginia announced on Wednesday that the Foundation will donate $25,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

The donation is part of the WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon, a day-long fundraising effort, hosted by WBOY-TV (Clarksburg-Weston, W.Va.), WOWK-TV (Charleston-Huntington, W.Va.), WTRF-TV (Wheeling, W.Va. -Steubenville, Ohio), WVNS-TV (Bluefield-Beckley, W.Va.), and WDVM-TV (Hagerstown, Md.).

WVU Medicine Children’s is West Virginia’s largest and most experienced group of pediatric primary care physicians and specialists. By providing the greatest range of pediatric specialty and high-risk maternal care in the region, Children’s is committed to elevating the health and quality of life to all of those who entrust the team with their care.

All five Nexstar stations have partnered with the hospital since 2019, when the first mediathon was held, raising more than $1.8 million dollars to support the completion of the new 150-bed, nine-story WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. During the course of the mediathon, each Nexstar television station dedicates an entire day of television, web, and social media promotion to fundraising efforts on behalf of the hospital.

“WVU Medicine Children’s relies on communities in our region to help us meet the needs of the kids and families in our care,” said Amy L. Bush, B.S.N., M.B.A., R.N., C.N.O.R., WVU Medicine Children’s chief operating officer. “We are so grateful for Nexstar Media Group’s dedication to helping us tell our story and provide the highest quality care possible.”

Opening in 2022, the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will be a resource and a beacon of hope for women and children in West Virginia and the surrounding region. The new building will be a fully integrated facility that will provide specialized, high-level care in areas such as comprehensive heart, pulmonary, neuro, cancer, orthopaedical, dental, craniomaxillofacial, ENT, ophthalmology, gastrointestinal, urology, surgical, and trauma.

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and all of the Nexstar Media Inc. television stations serving the state of West Virginia today announced that the Foundation will donate $25,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. (Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Photo)

Commenting on the donation, Jim Dodrill, Vice President and General Manager of WBOY-TV said, “The WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital does important, critical work and its staff is extremely dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those it treats. The hospital is literally woven into the fabric of the community. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company’s mission and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Foundation will make this donation in recognition of the deep relationship between Nexstar’s West Virginia television stations and the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

