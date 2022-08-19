MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Friday, Franco Harris visited South Middle School in Morgantown to talk with some employees in the Monongalia County Schools system.

Most people know Franco Harris as a former Pittsburgh Steeler, four-time Super Bowl champion, NFL Hall of Famer and the man behind ‘The Immaculate Reception.’ However, not too many people know that he’s also big into baking.

“I got to put it this way, I was a pretty good football player. I’m a pretty good baker,” Harris said in an interview with 12 News.

Franco Harris (Courtesy of Steelers Media Productions)

Franco Harris during ‘The Immaculate Reception’ (Courtesy of Steelers Media Productions)

Harris wore his number 32 jersey for 12 out of the 13 seasons he played in the NFL, and now, he has been running Super Bakery for 32 years.

“When I retired from football, I didn’t have any plans, but I decided to dabble into the business,” Harris said. “It’s been fantastic and it’s been fun.”

Super Bakery is available in every state and provides K-12 students with a healthy option at school.

“I know his accomplishments on the football field were amazing, but what he’s done after that has really changed students’ lives and so the cooks use his products every day,” Monongalia County Schools Director of Nutrition Brian Kiehl said.

Some of those cooks mentioned how popular Harris’ products are at their schools.

“His Super Bakery Donuts are very popular at our school,” Clay-Battelle Cafeteria Manager Starr Haught said. “We have ‘Donut Wednesday’ and that’s a high count for breakfast.”

At South Middle School, Harris spoke to and thanked school cooks and other employees about how important their jobs are by investing their time and effort into students. He also reminisced on ‘The Immaculate Reception’ and took the time to sign autographs and take pictures with those employees.

“I get to work with a lot of school districts around the country, and so today, it’s just an honor to come down here to West Virginia to South Middle School and talk with them and meet with them,” Harris said. “(Child nutrition) is a very important topic.”

Franco Harris greeting faculty (WBOY – Image)

“For the cooks oftentimes, they’re the unsung heroes,” Kiehl said. “For them to have an actual hero that most of us grew up with, today, to actually be with him to celebrate with him and fist bump him is great.”

Harris says his involvement in the community is geared to fuel the future.

“The future is our kids, so we have to make sure that we keep them healthy and keep them strong,” he said.

Harris mentioned his back story in how he got involved with giving back to others.

Franco Harris speaking at South Middle School (WBOY – Image)

“I was very fortunate when I was growing up that I had teachers that really got involved in the community and made an impact. Then I got with the Steelers, that was important to be a Steeler to be involved in the community and give back to the community,” Harris said. “It just seemed like something meant for me.”

With that, he believes it’s critical for others to give back as well.

“It’s important for all of us,” Harris said. “We want to grow and help our community become the best community that it can become and so I’m going to keep promoting that.”