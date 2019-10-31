Nonprofit hopes to revitalize old Morgantown post office

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The historic 106-year-old retired post office and annex in downtown Morgantown is looking for a makeover.

The Historic Morgantown Post Office Building, Inc. (HPO) has received a $5,000 grant through the 2019 Foundation for Overcoming Challenges and Utilizing Strengths (FOCUS) Northern West Virginia Brownfield’s (NBAC) program to address the redevelopment of the property.

Brownfields are abandoned or underutilized properties that have not been redeveloped because of real or imagined environmental barriers. In this case, it is a real financial barrier that has limited the property’s revitalization but not anymore. HPO president Jane Cardi said the grant is the first step in the right direction.

Plans for renovations

“It is significant because it is our first tangible opportunity to really go forward with the project,” Cardi said. “We’ve done all the business type things, like to incorporate, we’ve applied for nonprofit status so we can get donors but the focus grant given to us by the Brownfield Center has been enabling us to go out to other similar venues to study their programming and how they’ve renovated their buildings.”

Cardi said she and her team had visited the Parkersburg Cultural Center, a venue in Frederick, Maryland and Berkeley Springs’ Ice house. She said all venues give back to their community and that was precisely what HPO hopes to do; expand their service to the community through the arts.

HPO would like to visit a couple more community art spaces, Cardi said before they start making suggestions of how to expand their programming and how that programming will fit with architectural plans.

“We want to make sure that we do it right,” she said. “In talking to the Ice House people they said it took about a year to get all the community input, I hope we can do that in the next few months I’d really like to get community input in the next 3 months so we can go forward and get architectural plans finished by the end of the year for sure.”

If completed as HPO would like the renovated buildings will house an expanded and enhanced community center for arts and culture including the Monongalia Arts Center (MAC), the Morgantown History Museum, and Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF).

The preliminary budget estimates the project will cost $6 million.

“We want to help revitalize the downtown and that’s another goal of ours and working together we all can do that,” Cardi said.

HPO was one of six projects awarded statewide to receive a 2019 FOCUS WV grant.