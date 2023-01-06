MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Friday, a local nonprofit, Libera, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its headquarters and first brick and mortar location in downtown Morgantown.

In 2016, Libera launched as a nonprofit to help women and teens in West Virginia be seen, heard and loved.

Libera travels with its two blue busses to all 55 counties in West Virginia, helping teens at schools, foster homes and juvenile detention centers.

Libera ribbon cutting ceremony. (WBOY Image)

Libera ribbon cutting ceremony. (WBOY Image)

Libera ribbon cutting ceremony. (WBOY Image)

Libera ribbon cutting ceremony. (WBOY Image)

Monthly gift box subscription service for youth. (WBOY Image)

“We help women and teens in West Virginia feel seen, love themselves, and flourish, and we do that mainly by listening to them, listening to them share their stories, and when we are able to help people learn about them, love them where they are at, we’re able to connect them to resources and support,” said Kelsey Riggi, director of special projects at Libera.

As a nonprofit, Libera needs community support to help fund expenses, so it is holding a raffle until Saturday, Jan.14, giving people a chance to win a 2022 KIA Telluride or $40,000.

2022 KIA Telluride for raffle. (WBOY Image)

If you would like a chance to win the 2022 KIA Telluride or the $40,000, you can get a raffle ticket by clicking here.

All proceeds raised for the raffle will support Libera and it’s mission across W.Va. To find out more about Libera, you can click here.