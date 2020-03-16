North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association hosts Home Show 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association hosted its annual Home Show at the Ruby Community Center within Mylan Park in Morgantown.

The home show has called Mylan Park home since 2010 and has something to offer any builder or remodeler where folks can speak to contractors and suppliers to gain their inside knowledge for their next project. At the Home Show there are 141 exhibitors occupying 210 vendor spaces.

“We’re coming out of Winter getting ready for Spring, these guys going to be too busy to talk later but right now under one roof you can come up and do a bunch of comparison shopping. You can talk to multiple guys that is going to do that project for you, do some price shopping instead of driving all over North Central West Virginia,” said Chris Ilardi, member of the North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association.

Officials with the North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association said that between the foundation and the roofline they have something for everyone to check out. Sunday will be the last day of the Home Show, doors open at 10 a.m.