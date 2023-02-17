MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — North Elementary School administrators have been placed on leave due to “an incident that remains under investigation,” according to a letter sent to parents dated Feb. 14.

An official with the Monongalia County Schools confirmed the letter’s authenticity to 12 News and said that the principal, Natalie Webb and assistant principal, Carol Muniz are the only ones on leave at this time. The official said that nothing has been proven at this time, but would not disclose anything else about the nature of the incident.

The letter that parents received referred to it as a “sensitive matter.” It also informed parents that Corey DeHaas has been appointed as interim principal and Katherine Sherald as the interim assistant principal. DeHaas and Sherald will remain administrators until further notice, according to the letter.

“Both of North’s interim principals and the Monongalia County Schools’ administration will do everything possible to ensure education is not disrupted during this transition,” the letter continued.

