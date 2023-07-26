MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Corey DeHaas has been named the new principal at North Elementary in Morgantown after former principal Natalie Webb was terminated earlier this month, a spokesperson with Monongalia County Schools confirmed to 12 News.

Webb was officially terminated after a vote by the Monongalia County Board of Education earlier this month. DeHaas has been serving as interim principal but was approved to hold the position full-time during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday evening. He officially assumed the position on Wednesday.

Former principal Webb is facing criminal charges for allegedly failing to report the abuse of a student in a timely manner. Investigators say that Webb knew in January that vice principal Carol Muniz allegedly struck a special needs student.

Webb’s attorney Drew Capuder told 12 News that some of the allegations against Webb are false and that she plans to file a grievance with the Public Employees’ Grievance Board in protest of her termination.