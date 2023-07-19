MORGANTOWN, W.Va., (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Board of Education voted to terminate Natalie Webb’s employment as principal of North Elementary Thursday. Webb is charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly failing to report the abuse of a student in a timely manner.

Webb’s attorney confirmed the termination for 12 News Wednesday morning and said his client plans to appeal.

Investigators said Webb was made aware of an incident in January during which special needs student was allegedly struck by vice principal Carol Muniz. Webb is facing misdemeanor charges of failure to report that incident in a timely manner.

Webb’s attorney, Drew M. Capuder, told 12 News, “Principal Webb was not present and did not witness any of these incidents. Principal Webb’s role was to take swift and appropriate investigative actions as soon as she learned of the incident.”

Capuder said Webb will be filing a grievance with the Public Employees’ Grievance Board in protest of her termination. “The decision was wrong and was not justified by the facts and the law. We are legally challenging these actions,” said Capuder.

Multiple people have been charged and sued during the investigation from two separate instances, including former assistant principal Muniz, now former principal Natalie Webb, and former substitute teacher Diana Ellis.